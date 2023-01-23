Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire.

The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation.

Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for the restaurant’s repairs.

“The damage from the fire and the water to extinguish the fire has left the business in need of serious restoration,” Capra said on the web page for the fundraiser. “If you’ve ever had the chance to meet the folks at Babes you quickly realize it is not just for the great food that you come here to visit. Frank and Teresa treat their customers and employees as family!”

As of Sunday night, the fundraiser has raised more than $2,400.

You can find the fundraiser here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their...
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills....
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on...
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

RALLY HELD IN LEXINGTON FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROE V. WADE
WATCH | RALLY HELD IN LEXINGTON FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROE V. WADE
RALLY FOR DESMAN LADUKE
WATCH | RALLY FOR DESMAN LADUKE
Group Rallies at Courthouse
People still demanding justice four months after death of Desman LaDuke
January 22, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. 50 years later, Kentuckians are...
Rally held in Lexington for the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade