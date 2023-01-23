Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire.

The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation.

Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for the restaurant’s repairs.

“The damage from the fire and the water to extinguish the fire has left the business in need of serious restoration,” Capra said on the web page for the fundraiser. “If you’ve ever had the chance to meet the folks at Babes you quickly realize it is not just for the great food that you come here to visit. Frank and Teresa treat their customers and employees as family!”

As of Sunday night, the fundraiser has raised more than $2,400.

You can find the fundraiser here.

