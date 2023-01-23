Groundbreaking held for new FCPS middle school

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County school leaders broke ground on a new school Monday.

The school is being built off Polo Club Boulevard in the Hamburg area.

Three of the last four schools to be built in Fayette County have been in the Hamburg area.

Work has already started to build Fayette County’s newest school, but district leaders officially broke ground on the new middle school Monday afternoon.

Polo Club Middle School is projected to open in the Fall of 2025 and will welcome 1,200 students in grades six through eight.

The district has been trying to build the new school for years, but rising costs delayed the $82.7 million project.

Inflation caused prices of supplies and materials to skyrocket, and that delayed the board from moving forward for a bit.

In November 2021, the Board of Education tabled the project after bids for the project came in $23 million over budget.

The project was officially given the green light in September, and construction crews have been working on site for the last several weeks.

It’s just one of several projects planned by the district that led to an increase in property taxes.

