LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington.

The coroner says the body of a woman was found Monday morning in the Trade Center Drive area.

According to the coroner, the body did not have any visible external trauma.

We’re told the woman’s body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

