Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain switches to snow showers and flurries overnight into early Monday.

Drier air settles in on Monday into the majority of Tuesday.

Another winter mix arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could create some slippery roads.

More chances of snow arrive as we end the week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.