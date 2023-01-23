Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week.

Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.

Our midweek system has a little more potential. However, the track of this one keeps moving a little more north which means the heavier bands of snow will mainly show up in our northern counties. We are still so close to that line of rain and snow. Just a minor adjustment to the path of the low will mean a little more snow for us. That’s the problem with riding the line between the precipitation types. I’ll continue to make changes to the forecast over the next couple of days.

Take care of each other!

