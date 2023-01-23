Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting.

Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of West Sixth Street.

Hubbard is currently being held at the Forrest County, MS Detention Center, pending extradition to Kentucky.

