Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting.

Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of West Sixth Street.

Hubbard is currently being held at the Forrest County, MS Detention Center, pending extradition to Kentucky.

