Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program to offer new services

Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program will offer additional housing stability services as...
Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program will offer additional housing stability services as the pandemic and emergency federal funding for housing end.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program will offer additional housing stability services as the pandemic and emergency federal funding for housing end.

The city says new services will include legal counsel for tenants, application fee assistance and intensive case management for families experiencing continued financial difficulty.

Beginning Monday, January 30, new rental assistance applications will be initiated automatically for tenants with an active eviction case in Fayette District Court or by referral from a partner agency serving vulnerable populations, such as domestic violence victims.

The program will no longer provide emergency utility assistance, and will begin referring residents in need of utility assistance to other programs, such as the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program currently operating at Community Action Council.

The city says, in the next few days, they will issue a Request for Proposals for Housing Stability services to include new and expanded activities that increase access to legal counsel for tenants, provide housing navigation and/or intensive case management, mediation services in eviction court, and more.

The changes will not apply to applications submitted before January 30. Any tenant with a pending application for assistance before this change will have their application processed under the previous program guidelines.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their...
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Death Investigation underway in Lexington.
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
A wintry look
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances

Latest News

KENTUCKY NORML has received several reports of predatory practices taking place in the...
Ky. cannabis groups see surges in Predatory practices
Grm’yko Chenault.
Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lexington shooting
We are 23 days into 2023, and Lexington has not seen its first homicide.
Lexington goes longest without a homicide in the new year in over a decade
State police say Dalton Baker is being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center on charges...
Man facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting