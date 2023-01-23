Lexington’s Housing Stabization Program to offer new services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program will offer additional housing stability services as the pandemic and emergency federal funding for housing end.

The city says new services will include legal counsel for tenants, application fee assistance and intensive case management for families experiencing continued financial difficulty.

Beginning Monday, January 30, new rental assistance applications will be initiated automatically for tenants with an active eviction case in Fayette District Court or by referral from a partner agency serving vulnerable populations, such as domestic violence victims.

The program will no longer provide emergency utility assistance, and will begin referring residents in need of utility assistance to other programs, such as the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program currently operating at Community Action Council.

The city says, in the next few days, they will issue a Request for Proposals for Housing Stability services to include new and expanded activities that increase access to legal counsel for tenants, provide housing navigation and/or intensive case management, mediation services in eviction court, and more.

The changes will not apply to applications submitted before January 30. Any tenant with a pending application for assistance before this change will have their application processed under the previous program guidelines.

