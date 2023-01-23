Lexington’s Housing Stabization Program to offer new services

Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program will offer additional housing stability services as...
Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program will offer additional housing stability services as the pandemic and emergency federal funding for housing end.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program will offer additional housing stability services as the pandemic and emergency federal funding for housing end.

The city says new services will include legal counsel for tenants, application fee assistance and intensive case management for families experiencing continued financial difficulty.

Beginning Monday, January 30, new rental assistance applications will be initiated automatically for tenants with an active eviction case in Fayette District Court or by referral from a partner agency serving vulnerable populations, such as domestic violence victims.

The program will no longer provide emergency utility assistance, and will begin referring residents in need of utility assistance to other programs, such as the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program currently operating at Community Action Council.

The city says, in the next few days, they will issue a Request for Proposals for Housing Stability services to include new and expanded activities that increase access to legal counsel for tenants, provide housing navigation and/or intensive case management, mediation services in eviction court, and more.

The changes will not apply to applications submitted before January 30. Any tenant with a pending application for assistance before this change will have their application processed under the previous program guidelines.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their...
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills....
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on...
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

State police say Dalton Baker is being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center on charges...
Man facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting
Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Death Investigation underway in Lexington.
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington