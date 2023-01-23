Man facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a murder charge in Nicholas County.

Kentucky State Police says they were notified Sunday night about a shooting on Cassidy Creek Road.

KSP says Frisco Johnson was taken to Bourbon Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police say Dalton Baker is being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

