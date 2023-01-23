Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their...
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Death Investigation underway in Lexington.
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
A wintry look
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students dead, adult hurt in Des Moines shooting
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
Groundbreaking held for new FCPS middle school
Groundbreaking held for new FCPS middle school
Chris Trower is the president of Diamond Landscapes. he can have up to 250 employees working a...
Central Ky. Landscaping company feeling impact of lack of snowfall