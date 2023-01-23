Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation.

