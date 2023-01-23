Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.