Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

Police say 30-year-old Grm’yko Chenault was wanted on a second-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting on Gerald Drive that happened on January 17.

According to Lexington police, Chenault was arrested Monday outside of a home in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.

In addition to the assault charge, Chenault is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

