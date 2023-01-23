Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lexington shooting
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested an “armed and dangerous” suspect.
Police say 30-year-old Grm’yko Chenault was wanted on a second-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting on Gerald Drive that happened on January 17.
According to Lexington police, Chenault was arrested Monday outside of a home in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.
In addition to the assault charge, Chenault is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
