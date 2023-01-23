Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area.

A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint.

He said they shot at him while he was trying to get away.

Police say no injuries were reported.

They are still searching for the suspects, who they believe got away in a white car.

If you have any information, contact Lexington police.

