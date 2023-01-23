Rally held in Lexington for the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

January 22, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. 50 years later, Kentuckians are asking that their right to abortion be restored.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January 22, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

50 years later, Kentuckians are asking that their right to abortion be restored.

“We have to fight for it all over again,” One woman in attendance, Susan Haddix, said while holding her sign and chanting along to “my body, my choice” chants.

“Good healthcare for women is always behind here in Kentucky,” Haddix said.

Despite the rain and cold temperatures, people gathered together to ask for a change.

Event organizer, Mason Chernosky, isn’t apart of a specific organization, but wanted to organize this event like others were doing for the anniversary.

“We’ve had Kentuckians tell our lawmakers what they want. So we are just here to ask our lawmakers to listen to this decision that we have already made,” Chernosky said.

In November, a majority of Kentuckians voted against Amendment 2, which would have given the legislative branch more direct control over abortion rules.

Here in Kentucky, there is a trigger law that bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected and after six weeks of pregnancy.

Mason Chernosky is urging people to continue speaking out and reaching out to their legislators.

Another person in attendance was Josh Buckman. He said he’s from a small town, where many people are against abortion, but he believes in reproductive freedom.

“People need to know that they’re not alone. There are people who are on their side. We need to speak out,” Buckman said.

Advocates from Planned Parenthood, and other organizations encouraged people to keep fighting.

Planned Parenthood will be having a lobbying day on February 14th, 2023.

