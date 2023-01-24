‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition underway

The Kentucky Blood Center is competing against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 15th annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive is underway.

It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months.

“Winter is always tough on blood centers,” said Kentucky Blood Center Director of Media & Branding, Eric Lindsey. “You’ve got weather cancellations, illnesses and, so it’s just an opportunity to restock the shelves as get into the second half of winter.”

Kentucky leads the rivalry eight to six after winning the last two competitions.

All donors will get a “basketball school” shirt.

You will also be entered to win tickets to the UK-Florida game at Rupp Arena next weekend.

You can schedule an appointment on the Kentucky Blood Center’s website.

The drive lasts until Friday.

