Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Mess Moving In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s all eyes on a developing winter storm set to target the region tonight and Wednesday. This will impact areas along the Ohio River and into northern Kentucky and be followed by rain, then more light snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for north central Kentucky tonight and early Wednesday.

Here’s the breakdown of how things may play out:

This is a far-reaching storm that will impact areas from Texas to New England.

Rain and snow move into Kentucky Tuesday night.

A heavy band of snow will likely impact areas of the north and west. This takes us into Wednesday morning.

This band of snow can be a thumper of a wet snowfall for a few hours before changing to rain. The best chance of this is north of Lexington.

Areas across the south and southeast are mainly rain.

The actual low pressure looks to move across Kentucky on Wednesday, with a switch to rain for a few hours.

As the low goes by, cold air quickly rushes back in with wraparound light snows developing Wednesday evening.

A healthy wraparound light snow event then looks likely for most of the state Wednesday night and Thursday.

Snow showers would linger into Friday.

Snowfall from Wednesday night through Friday could be on the tune of 1″-2″ for many.

I expect some snow days later this week.

