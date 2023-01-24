Floyd Co. deputy jailer arrested, officials confirm

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky deputy jailer was arrested for misconduct, according to an arrest warrant.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley confirmed Aaron Rounds was charged with assault and official misconduct for assaulting a prisoner in the Floyd County Jail.

An arrest warrant stated Rounds hit an inmate “with his fist and a weapon several times” on Jan. 13. During that time, the warrant stated Rounds was acting in his role as deputy jailer.

Floyd County Jailer Steve Little told WYMT the incident is being investigated by the Floyd County Attorney’s Office and the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Little reassured the jail is a clean, safe and secure environment.

Rounds was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

