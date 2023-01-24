Georgetown officially welcomes new police chief

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown’s new police chief is officially on the job.

Darrin Allgood was sworn in Monday night during the city council meeting. He takes over for former Chief Mike Bosse, who was fired at the start of the year.

Monday night, the community showed their support for the new chief.

It was another packed Georgetown City Council meeting Monday night.

Two weeks ago, dozens took the podium to criticize Mayor Burney Jenkins’ decision to fire Bosse.

This time, the majority spoke in support of the Mayor and newly sworn-in Police Chief.

“I know change is hard, but remember, change can also be good,” said Georgetown resident Heather Gibson. “Let’s move on and let Mr. Jenkins work with the council to make Georgetown better for everyone and not just a few.”

While a couple of people continued to voice their concerns, the previously serving Assistant Police Chief, Darrin Allgood, was officially sworn in as Chief of the Georgetown Police Department.

“I’ve always just found the will, the want to lead. Take on extra responsibilities to do the extra thing when you can,” said Allgood. “I know this is a great responsibility to have, but I’m eager to get started and looking forward to it.”

Chief Allgood has served in law enforcement for 28 years. He says he has no plans for any big changes in the department but does want to see it grow as the city does.

“As the population grows and more and more business comes in, we’ll definitely need more officers to answer the calls. Hopefully, be more proactive on certain things instead of reactive,” said Allgood. “I know that takes time, but we’ll still do our best.”

Mayor Jenkins then echoed most of the crowd with his own words of support for the new chief.

“We’re going to continue what we need to do in this council and city to get behind you and give you what you need to be successful and keep the citizens of this city safe and protected,” said Mayor Jenkins.

Those who spoke out against the firing of Chief Bosse said they still want the Mayor’s reasoning behind the decision.

