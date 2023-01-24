Good Question: Why don’t stores do more to stop shoplifters?

Shoplifting
Shoplifting(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Retail Federation reported record amounts of shoplifting during the pandemic. One viewer wanted to know why more wasn’t being done.

For today’s Good Question, Renee asks, why don’t stores stop shoplifters when everyone else has to pay?

The National Retail Federation reported that in 2021, total losses from shoplifting hit $94 billion. That cost can be passed on to other shoppers, but there’s also a risk when trying to stop shoplifters.

A representative for a food worker union in Washington said most of the employees they represent are told to not stop shoplifters. The reason is simple, there’s the chance of injury to the employee, the thief, and other shoppers. That can also lead to lawsuits.

Stores have invested in better cameras, anti-theft devices, and sometimes private security. But there is concern that the hands-off approach is leading to an increase in crime.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

