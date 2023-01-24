Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm will be moving through the Midwest and Ohio Valley today. Folks in Kentucky will be riding the line!

This latest winter storm will have three different parts to it.

The initial round

As the system moves in tonight we will see a period of rain and snow. Areas north of I-64 will pick up the most snow accumulation. A swath that includes Lexington, Georgetown, Cynthiana, Frankfort, Owenton, Winchester, Mount Sterling, Owingsville, Morehead, Versailles, and Lawrenceburg will pick up a COATING to 2″ tonight. It will quickly transition over to rain but the timing might be impactful for the morning commute.

The wet round

This system will bring in some much milder air. That will lead us to track plain old rain during the daytime hours on Wednesday. It’s not a total washout. There will be some dry time thrown into the forecast mix.

Another round of snow

Snow showers will blow through the region on Wednesday night and Thursday. At this point, we could see some decent bands of snow come together to produce more light accumulations. There could be a few bands that can produce some higher totals. Generally, you could see a local inch or more from the backside of this system.

There are hints that the pattern is about to stay active as we head through the next few weeks.

Take care of each other!

