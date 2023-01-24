At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning.
Police say the crash happened on US 27 near Shun Pike.
They say the crash was between a tractor trailer cab and a bicyclist.
At least one person died. The Jessamine County Coroner is at the scene.
US 27 North is closed at Shun Pike. Crews are redirecting traffic in the area.
WKYT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.
