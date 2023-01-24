At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened on US 27 near Shun Pike.

They say the crash was between a tractor trailer cab and a bicyclist.

At least one person died. The Jessamine County Coroner is at the scene.

US 27 North is closed at Shun Pike. Crews are redirecting traffic in the area.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.