Man dead after Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist

Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes.

They say the crash was between a tractor-trailer cab and a bicyclist.

Northbound US 27 was closed at Shun Pike while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

