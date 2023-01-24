Man dead after Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike.

They say the crash was between a tractor-trailer cab and a bicyclist.

Northbound US 27 was closed at Shun Pike while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

