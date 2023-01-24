Mayor Gorton gives State of the City County address

Jan. 24, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton gave her State of the City County address Tuesday.

Gorton began her second term as mayor just weeks ago.

“Meeting the needs of Lexington residents” was the focus of Mayor Gorton’s speech. It was the first address she’s held in person in two years because of the pandemic.

She touted the city’s Flock cameras and said there will soon be a hundred license plate readers around the city. She says they’re an effective tool to keep Lexington’s streets safe.

“In just 10 months in Lexington, license plate readers have helped bring justice to victims, locate missing persons, arrest wanted individuals, recover stolen property, and assist in the capture of homicide suspects,” Mayor Gorton said.

Mayor Gorton also championed the city’s efforts to reduce gun violence, expand services to domestic violence victims, create more affordable housing and help renters who need assistance.

