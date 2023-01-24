Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project.

Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country.

”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most accurate the most current information that we can,” said Dr. Marc Kiviniemi with The University of Kentucky. “So people can make an informed choice about vaccination.”

The study covers 15 Appalachian counties. Researchers say there is a difference of nearly 10 percent across the region. Perry County has one of the highest vaccine rates in the state. They say it is nearly twice as high as Elliott and Knox Counties.

”We know that each county and each community is unique, both in terms of its strengths and in terms of its needs,” he said. “So to be able understand what’s working in some areas and what’s not, will be a very central part of what we do.”

They began collecting data within the last month. They are working with key leaders in their study counties. Researchers say transportation is a burden for some Eastern Kentuckians.

”We have some ideas based on what we heard to date, potential elements of interventions to remove barriers for individuals,” said Dr. Kathryn Cardarelli with The University of Kentucky.

You can read more on the project here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot at snow is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again
Death Investigation underway in Lexington.
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Tax filing season starts
Tax expert says many Kentuckians might be upset after seeing their refund

Latest News

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton gave her State of the City-County Address Tuesday.
Mayor Gorton gives State of the City County address
Reed Sheppard scored 45 points against Covington Catholic.
Sheppard, 3 other UK signees named McDonald’s All-Americans
Students across Kentucky discussed their report to improve school safety.
Student Advisory Council meets with Ky. lawmakers about school safety
10,000 registered Madison County voters are being asked to sign a petition that would make the...
Petition started to bring wet/dry vote to Madison Co.