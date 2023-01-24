Secondhand electronics marketplace makes it easy to sell unused items

Refurbished smartphone market is over $50B a year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Selling older electronics can turn an unexpected profit. According to Statista, the refurbished smartphone market is $50 billion a year.

There are several sites that buy used electronics.

Decluttr is a great place to sell your gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, games, DVDs and CDs. You create an account and scan in or type in the items you want to sell. Afterwards, you’ll get an email with a prepaid label to ship your items. Decluttr pays by direct deposit, Paypal or check.

BuyBackBoss offers cash for your used or broken iPhone, Android, tablet, smartwatch, and other electronic devices. You can either trade, sell or donate your phone via their giveback program.

Gazelle is another popular option. It makes an instant offer on used devices including certain smartphone models, iPads, tablets, MacBooks, and Mac computers. You can get paid via Amazon gift card or PayPal.

Experts said before selling online, do your research to find one which site works best for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway in Lexington.
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again
Tax filing season starts
Tax expert says many Kentuckians might be upset after seeing their refund
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Big Mess Maker

Latest News

Twitter CEO Elon Musk takes the stand again in his Tesla trial for the third day.
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
You can name a cockroach after your ex-partner for Valentine's Day.
Name a cockroach after your ex-partner for Valentine’s Day
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
Secondhand electronics marketplace makes it easy to sell unused items
10,000 registered Madison County voters are being asked to sign a petition that would make the...
Petition started to bring wet/dry vote to Madison Co.