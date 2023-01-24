Sheppard, 3 other UK signees named McDonald’s All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - North Laurel senior and UK signee Reed Sheppard on Tuesday was named a McDonald’s All-American and will play alongside three other UK signees in the annual McDonald’s All-American game on Mar. 28 in Houston.

Joining Sheppard will be Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner, from Camden (N.J.) High, and Justin Edwards from Philadelphia Imhotep.

A fourth Kentucky signee, Rob Dillingham, was left out after being declared ineligible for the game.

Sheppard is the first Kentucky high school player selected to the game since Bowling Green’s Chane Behanan in 2011.

Sheppard, son of former UK players Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard, currently is averaging 23 points and 8 rebounds for North Laurel (12-9) and is rated a 5-star guard by Rivals.

