All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted

The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted.

In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.

Seven of those dogs were taken in by the Lexington Humane Society.

The Lexington Humane Society says they are grateful for all the help they received from the community and those who opened their homes to the chihuahuas.

