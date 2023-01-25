Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Usher In Some Snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty winds and crashing temps are showing up as a stout low pressure passes by to the north and northeast. This brings in rounds of light snow and snow showers tonight through Thursday night with light accumulations a good bet.

I don’t have a lot of time for this update, so let’s get after it.

The snow coming during this time isn’t a lot, but it will be enough for some delays and cancellations over the next few mornings. I suspect a lot of kids and teachers will be doing snow dances tonight.

Nice weather blows in late Friday into Saturday with more rain by Sunday.

The setup next week continues to feature more in the way of winter storms targeting the region with the potential for rain, snow and ice.

