Death investigation underway in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County.

State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night.

The area was closed off for hours.

KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of the person. We’re told the body has been sent for an autopsy.

The person’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

