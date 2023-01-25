Death investigation underway in Magoffin County

Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County.

State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night.

The area was closed off for hours.

KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of the person. We’re told the body has been sent for an autopsy.

The person’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

