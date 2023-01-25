Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump's personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press and BARBARA ORTUTAY and JILL COLVIN
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, said.

Trump, in a post on his own social media network, blasted Facebook’s decision to suspend his account as he praised his own site, Truth Social.

“FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since “deplatforming” your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!” he wrote.

He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He has not tweeted.

Banned from mainstream social media, Trump has been relying on Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot at snow is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky
More snow showers are possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will be back tonight
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Mess Moving In
Fatal Crash
Man dead after Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting ‘sad and pointless’
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo
In the winter, when moisture seeps into cracks in the road, it can freeze and expand, creating...
How and why to report potholes in Lexington
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky