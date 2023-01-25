Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family is looking for a place to live after a fire took their home earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday night in the Sloans Valley community of Pulaski County.

Firefighters from the Tatesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnside Fire Department and the Parkers Mill Fire Department all responded.

We’re told the fire had already engulfed the home before crews arrived at the scene.

Officials say the family living there was able to escape, but lost everything.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.