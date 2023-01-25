Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is tracking a fire on Henton Road in Lexington.

The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 100 block of Henton Road for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they say they found a detached shed fully involved with smoke and fire.

They say heat from the fire did melt some of the siding on the main house, but otherwise, the fire was contained to the area of origin.

The Lexington Fire Department says no one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are conducting an origin and cause investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.