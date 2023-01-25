How and why to report potholes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s quick changes in weather leave roads vulnerable to potholes, which could put your car at risk.

In the winter, when moisture seeps into cracks in the road, it can freeze and expand, creating potholes. However, many people drive by these potholes without reporting them, leaving the next person to deal with any car damage caused by them.

“When it rains, it freezes, and this causes potholes just to go nuts,” said Darrell Watkins of the Lexington Streets and Roads Department. “Potholes are everywhere when we have bad weather. It’s the moisture, freezing rain, and things like that, snow and things like that that causes potholes to really grow.”

You can only be compensated for pothole damages to your vehicle if the pothole had been reported at least 48 hours before the incident. If not, the damage expenses could be coming out of your wallet.

“If we run across a really large pothole, it’s because no one has reported it,” said Watkins. “Someone hits it, they will call it in, and we’ll say, ‘wow, how did it get this big’ well, no one knew about it, and we didn’t know about it.”

Watkins says there is no pothole radar, so he and his crew are doing all they can to keep the roads smooth.

“I’m out and about riding throughout the city, searching them and writing them down so that I can turn it over to my crew so that we can get those done as well,” said Watkins.

However, their eyes can’t be everywhere, and they say they need the city to step up and help report potholes. It’s an easy dial and could save you or a Lexington neighbor from paying for any future pothole damages to their vehicle.

“So it’s important for the public to work with us and let us know where they are,” said Watkins. “Just by simply calling 3-1-1, use your cell phone, what have you, and just report where you see the pothole, and we’ll be out within the 48 hours, sometimes within 24.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.