Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will be back tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain will become a little more scattered through the day before it all makes a transition back to snow tonight.

These showers will keep sweeping through the region today. There will be breaks since the shower activity will be mainly scattered. It keeps everything pretty wet and messy through the evening hours. We could top out in the 40s and 50s before another push of cold air sinks into the region.

As the colder air blows in tonight, snow showers will develop. When dealing with snow like this, you find pockets of heavier snow that could lead to some light accumulations. It will take all night tonight and through the day on Thursday to get the coating to 2″ that I think we receive from these snow showers.

The pattern remains active heading into next week.

