Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage.

Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.

Sheriff Bill Elliotte says the Woodbine resident told them he was tired of being a victim, so he installed a deer camera.

He had been a victim of break-ins on numerous other occasions, and sure enough, after he installed the camera, he told sheriff’s deputies the camera picked up a potential thief.

The homeowner then held Epley at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

“I wasn’t at the scene, but my understanding is that he detained the subject and notified law enforcement,” Sheriff Elliotte said. “Well within his right to protect himself and his property.”

The sheriff tells us January has been a busy month for them and there have been other calls of break-ins. He says the usual reason is people looking for ways to feed their drug habits.

