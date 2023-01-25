Man sentenced for DUI crash that killed two teens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Zachary Smith has been sentenced in connection with a crash that took the lives of two teenagers in Lexington.
Back in November, Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter as part of a plea deal, just one week before he was scheduled to stand trial.
According to police, on January 9, 2021, Smith was driving a Ford Explorer on Athens Boonesboro Road around 7 p.m. When he crossed the center line and collided head-on with another car.
Police say 16-year-old Hailey Smith and her brother, 19-year-old Andrew Smith, were killed in the crash.
Before the plea deal, Smith was originally scheduled to appear for a jury trial for two charges of second-degree manslaughter, operating on a suspended and revoked license, and aggravated charge of operating a vehicle under the influence and not having registration plates and failing to maintain insurance.
Under the plea deal, Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Seven and a half years for each manslaughter charge.
However, we’re told he’ll be credited with 246 days and could be eligible for parole in a year.
