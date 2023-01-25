Man sentenced for DUI crash that killed two teens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Zachary Smith has been sentenced in connection with a crash that took the lives of two teenagers in Lexington.

Zachary Smith. (File image) (Fayette Co. Detention Center)

Back in November, Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter as part of a plea deal, just one week before he was scheduled to stand trial.

According to police, on January 9, 2021, Smith was driving a Ford Explorer on Athens Boonesboro Road around 7 p.m. When he crossed the center line and collided head-on with another car.

Police say 16-year-old Hailey Smith and her brother, 19-year-old Andrew Smith, were killed in the crash.

Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith. (Provided)

Before the plea deal, Smith was originally scheduled to appear for a jury trial for two charges of second-degree manslaughter, operating on a suspended and revoked license, and aggravated charge of operating a vehicle under the influence and not having registration plates and failing to maintain insurance.

Under the plea deal, Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Seven and a half years for each manslaughter charge.

However, we’re told he’ll be credited with 246 days and could be eligible for parole in a year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.