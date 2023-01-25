Man takes plea deal in deadly shooting outside Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is taking a plea deal in a deadly shooting.

Court officials say Jessin Stateman is accepting amended charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal mischief.

He was facing a murder charge in the death of Jermaine Barber.

The shooting happened outside Fayette Mall in 2020.

Stateman’s trial began last week.

The jury got the case Tuesday afternoon. The Lexington Herald Leader reports the jury was deadlocked around 10:30 Tuesday night before Stateman took the deal.

Stateman will be sentenced on March 9.

