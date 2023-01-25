STEAM lab allows kids to explore in new ways at Lexington Public Library

The STEAM lab at the Lexington Public Library allows kids to explore the world around them.
The STEAM lab at the Lexington Public Library allows kids to explore the world around them.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When we think of libraries, we think of a bunch of books. You check them out and read them at home or wherever you want to go. Right? Well, not at the Lexington Public Library; they have a STEAM lab.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.

The STEAM lab at the Lexington Public Library allows kids to explore the world around them. They check out the book and then take that book and explore by using tools like microscopes, 3D printers, and a whole lot more.

“We are still about books, but we also have many opportunities for our community,” said the Director of Education at the Lexington Public Library, Clarissa Thomas.

Go to the Lexington Public Library website for more information about the Kloiber Foundation STEAM Lab.

