Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say

Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she was topless and destroyed a statue of Jesus.(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) - Police said a woman wearing no shirt or bra broke into a Catholic church in North Dakota and destroyed a statue of Jesus.

Fargo police said they responded to a call at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a topless woman damaging property. When officers arrived, they said they saw a woman running across the street but were able to detain her.

According to court documents, the woman also had no shoes on. Police identified her as 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds.

Officers said Reynolds was not able to answer basic questions and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

The Rev. Riley Durkin provided security camera footage to authorities, and court documents state it showed Reynolds enter the church and knock over a potted plant before making her way to a large Jesus statue on the wall.

The statue was ripped from the wall and smashed on the floor. The woman on the video can be seen leaving shortly after that.

Police reached out to Monsignor Joseph Goering for an estimated cost of damage. He said he was unsure of the exact value, but a similar statue was found online at a price of $11,500.

Reynolds was being held at the Cass County Jail and was set to make her first court appearance Wednesday. Officials also issued an additional warrant for Reynolds after she was accused of assaulting Essentia Health Emergency Room staff.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot at snow is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Mess Moving In
Fatal Crash
Man dead after Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again
Ky. native Chris Stapleton to perform at Super Bowl

Latest News

More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to...
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’
A superintendent in Virginia is speaking out after facing criticism for the handling of the...
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
When Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his...
Lottery winner plans to use money to make canes for Purple Heart veterans
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
In this file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing Pascale...
Woman pleads guilty to sending ricin in 2020 letter to Trump