Transylvania’s Jaylan Green named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania Pioneer’s 12-game home winning streak was on the line Saturday against Rose-Hulman.

“A mindset that we have in our locker room is that we don’t lose at home,” said Pioneers’ guard Jaylan Green. “So that was a big thing for us to not lose at home.”

With the final seconds ticking off the clock, the game was tied at 65. That’s when junior guard Jaylan Green drove the lane to give Transy the lead with one second to play.

“All of my teammates trust me, and coaches trust me,” said Green. “Coach drew up a play for me, and it was my birthday. So I was like, we’ve got to get the win, and it felt good.”

It was a perfect way to celebrate his 21st birthday.

“I’m turning 21, and I got to take the final shot,” said Green. “It was really exciting.”

Green, who played his high school ball at Frederick Douglass, led the way wtih 18 points, five steals, and three rebounds. On the season, Green leads the Pioneers in scoring, averaging just under 14 per game while shooting 44% from the field.

“This year, I’ve just been in the gym and really developed my game over the summer,” said Green. “This year has been a really good year for me.”

The last time Transylvania qualified for the Division III National Tournament was the 2019-2020 season, somewhere Green hopes this year’s team can get back to.

“My freshman year, those guys made it to the tournament,” said Green. “They talk about it all the time how exciting it was everything,” said Green. “It’s been a goal for us the past few years. This year I think we have a really good chance to do it, and we’re getting better and better, and I think we’ve got a good chance.”

