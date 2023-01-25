Tshiebwe posts double-double as Kentucky beats Vandy 69-53

Antonio Reeves added 16 points for Kentucky
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 69-53 Tuesday night for the Wildcats’ longest winning streak this season at four straight.

Kentucky also won its 14th consecutive game in this series. Coach John Calipari improving to 25-4 against the Commodores. Antonio Reeves added 16 points for Kentucky. Jacob Toppin finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and CJ Frederick and Cason Wallace each had 10. Vanderbilt kept it tight much of the first half with five ties and six lead changes.

The Commodores took their last lead at 20-19 on freshman Malik Dia’s 3-pointer. Then Tschiebwe dunked and Kentucky never trailed again.

