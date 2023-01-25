UK won’t host annual spring Blue-White football game in 2023
New surface at Kroger Field being installed
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK football on Wednesday announced it will not host an annual spring Blue-White scrimmage because of the installation of a new playing surface at Kroger Field.
The tentative practice dates are set for March 6 - April 8.
UK says it’s hopeful to have one, maybe two, open practices for fans and media this spring.
