UK won’t host annual spring Blue-White football game in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK football on Wednesday announced it will not host an annual spring Blue-White scrimmage because of the installation of a new playing surface at Kroger Field.

The tentative practice dates are set for March 6 - April 8.

UK says it’s hopeful to have one, maybe two, open practices for fans and media this spring.

