Wind gust blows mobile home off trailer on I-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s winds caused some traffic problems for drivers in Lexington.

This was the scene Wednesday afternoon on I-64 near mile marker 74:

According to Lexington police, half of a double-wide mobile home was being moved on a trailer when the wind caused it to move off the trailer and onto its side. (WKYT)

The trailer landed on the right shoulder of the interstate.

No one was hurt.

The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down while a tow truck worked to put the home back on the trailer.

