Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Showers Slow Down Tonight

Snowflake
Snowflake(Aaron Burden)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers and squalls continue to push across the region, putting down quick-hitting light accumulations. This action slows down tonight as we start to focus on another fence-riding pattern taking shape for next week.

These will continue through the afternoon and into the evening with additional hit and run accumulations.

Another weak front moves in by Friday evening and may have a shower in the north. Winds will once again be very gusty and may reach 40-45mph.

The setup for next week continues to feature a series of southern systems rolling on the edge of frigid air expanding into the region. Saturday looks great with milder temps and some sun. Sunday looks ugly with rain and 40s. That system ends as a few flakes early Monday as we watch the storm track for next week focus a bit farther south.

Rain. snow and a wintry mix will all be possible.

