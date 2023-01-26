Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce

Dow Chemical logo
Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.

The Midland, Michigan-based company currently employs approximately 37,800 people.

Dow Inc. will take a charge of $550 million to $725 million in the first quarter. This mostly includes severance and related benefit costs; costs related to exit and disposal activities and asset write-downs and write-offs. Dow did not provide specifics but said it would evaluate assets with a focus on Europe.

The company also reported a fourth-quarter profit of $613 million, or 85 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was 46 cents per share, below the 57 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Revenue totaled $11.86 billion, missing Wall Street’s estimate of $12.03 billion.

“In the fourth quarter, Team Dow continued to proactively navigate slowing global growth, challenging energy markets, and destocking,” Jim Fitterling, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “In response, we shifted our focus to cash generation in the quarter as we lowered operating rates, implemented cost-savings measures, and prioritized higher-value products where demand remained resilient.

Shares fell 5.3% before the market open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More snow showers are possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will be back tonight
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
We continue to hear from frustrated residents at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington who say...
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
A shot at snow is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky

Latest News

Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft were the only candidates to score more than 10% of the vote in...
POLL: Gov. Andy Beshear holding lead over all major GOP candidates
The Newport News school board cuts ties with the superintendent nearly three weeks after a...
Superintendent fired after shooting of teacher
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start
Tran opened fire on a mostly elderly crowd of dancers at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio,...
Sheriff: Gunman who killed 11 didn’t know dance hall victims