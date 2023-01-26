Fleming County Schools addresses rumors about possible threat

Fleming County Schools is addressing rumors about a student bringing a gun to school.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Fleming County Schools is addressing rumors about a student bringing a gun to school.

The school district says the rumor of a possible threat was false.

The school administration says it has identified several students who were involved in spreading the rumor.

District leaders say they continue to encourage students to notify school officials about any threats.

