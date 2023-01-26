‘I can’t believe I won’: Man wins $1M lottery prize after being cut in line

Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded...
Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded with a $1 million prize.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Florida say a man was rewarded with a million-dollar prize after keeping his cool in line.

According to the Florida Lottery, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, recently won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Espinoza said he kept his emotions in check the day he bought the ticket despite someone cutting in front of him while in line.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired. I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me,” Espinoza told lottery officials.

The lucky winner said instead of saying something, he decided to just buy a ticket at the counter.

And that ticket ended up being the million-dollar winner.

“I can’t believe I won a million dollars,” Espinoza said.

The 43-year-old said he plans to use some of the winnings to buy a home for his family.

On Wednesday, Espinoza collected his winnings at Florida Lottery headquarters. Officials said he chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Publix grocery store on Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach with the retailer receiving a $2,000 bonus commission.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More snow showers are possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will be back tonight
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
We continue to hear from frustrated residents at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington who say...
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s...
Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

Latest News

Kentucky Children’s Hospital is debuting a new mobile clinic, meeting patients closer to home.
A new mobile clinic is ready to roll
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
New barrage of Russian strikes in Ukraine kills at least 11
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure