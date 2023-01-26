Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations.

These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.

The next few days will be a little better as far as snow is concerned. We’ll take a break from that until maybe Sunday night. I am not sold on that chance yet. You might even see highs reach the low to mid-50s on Saturday before we even get to that system.

Next week will be very interesting. I think the storm track is about to change and move a little more to the south. This will put us in the middle of better snow chances.

Take care of each other!

