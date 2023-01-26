Knox County Sheriff’s Department looking for two men following shooting

Shooting Suspects
Shooting Suspects(Knox County, Ky Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two men following a shooting in the Gray community Wednesday.

Deputies said two men were arguing, and the argument led to a shooting.

The men were identified as Timothy J. Hollin, 21, and Ricky Lee Smith, 39.

Officials believe one person was shot, but both men left the scene before deputies arrived.

If you have any information on their location, you can call Knox County 911 at 606-546-3441 or 606-546-3510.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot at snow is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky
More snow showers are possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will be back tonight
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Mess Moving In
Fatal Crash
Man dead after Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel

Latest News

Lexington conducts count of homeless population
WATCH | Lexington conducts count of homeless population
Dozens of volunteers are working to help the homeless population in Lexington. Wednesday night.
Lexington conducts count of homeless population
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel sentenced for misappropriating guns from state police
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
Jon Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy