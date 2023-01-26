Lexington serial arson suspect changes plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serial arson suspect in Lexington has changed his plea.

Police say Robert Stevens set a dozen fires in 2017 and 2018.

All were at homes on Goodloe and Warnock streets in Lexington’s east end, near Stevens’ home.

Two of the fires were so bad they destroyed the homes involved.

Stevens originally pleaded not guilty. Thursday morning, he pleaded guilty but mentally ill on several of the charges.

His sentencing will be on March 2.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.